Robert Giron, 41, was arrested and charged with felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence Friday night after a crash on Highway 99 at Copus Road left his female passenger dead, according to the California Highway Patrol
Just before 8:30 p.m., Giron was exiting the freeway when he ran a stop sign and collided with a 2016 Dodge heading east on Copus Road, according to CHP.
His unidentified passenger sustained fatal injuries. Giron sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical Center, according to CHP.
The driver of the Dodge, 29-year-old Billy Pineda, sustained minor injuries, according to CHP.
