Woman convicted of vandalizing BPD monument during summer protests sentenced

A woman convicted of vandalizing the Bakersfield Police Department’s Fallen Officers Memorial during last summer’s social unrest protests was sentenced on Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.
According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jaqueline Hernandez was sentenced to two years of felony probation with the condition that she perform 120 days in jail or work release program as a condition of the probation, pay restitution, and obey all laws.
Hernandez was 19 years old when she was arrested in August 2020 as one of the suspects who vandalized the BPD monument three months before.
The Kern DA’s Office said another defendant in the case, Salvador Ibarra, is scheduled to be sentenced April 14.