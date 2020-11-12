A Bakersfield woman was convicted of second-degree murder after she fatally shot a man on Aug. 5, 2019 in north-central Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Marvinesha Johnson killed Brent Cannady on Q Street, just south of 34th Street. The DA said Johnson was also convicted of enhancements for personally discharging a firearm causing death and resisting/delaying a peace officer.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, when she faces up to 40 years to life in prison, the DA said.
According to the news release, Cannady and a friend discovered Johnson that evening trying to steal a bike outside an apartment near the 3300 block of Q Street. After they got the bike back, Johnson followed them into the apartment and shot Cannady four times from close range. He died the next day.
Fifteen minutes after the shooting, Bakersfield Police found Johnson nearby with a 9mm handgun, the DA said.
The news release stated that Johnson denied responsibility and threw a chair at detectives when questioned about the murder.