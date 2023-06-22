Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

It was in June of last year that Craig Rodrigue watched in horror as his wife Michelle’s car flipped upside down, killing her and sending their life's belongings tumbling across Highway 58. On Thursday, a Kern County jury convicted the woman at fault.

Those precious items accumulated through their decades-long marriage were set to adorn their newly bought Las Vegas home in their fresh retirement. Just the night before, the Rodrigues celebrated the dawn of a new chapter in their lives.

