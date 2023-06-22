It was in June of last year that Craig Rodrigue watched in horror as his wife Michelle’s car flipped upside down, killing her and sending their life's belongings tumbling across Highway 58. On Thursday, a Kern County jury convicted the woman at fault.
Those precious items accumulated through their decades-long marriage were set to adorn their newly bought Las Vegas home in their fresh retirement. Just the night before, the Rodrigues celebrated the dawn of a new chapter in their lives.
But those plans ended when Ayana Council, 28, veered into opposing lanes and hit a Suburban driven by Michelle, killing the 52-year-old at the scene. Jurors who deliberated only a few hours found Council guilty of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and driving the wrong way on a highway.
Council was traveling from Las Vegas to the Bay Area, while the Rodrigues were leaving behind their home in the Bay Area to go to Nevada. She had a 0.221% blood alcohol content two hours after the collision, prosecutor Tara Deal said during trial.
The defendant had two prior DUI convictions — one in 2018 and another in 2022. In these convictions, Council was told she could be charged with murder if she drives intoxicated and kills someone, Deal added.
"Having two prior DUI charges, Council was well aware of the dangers and repercussions of driving while under the influence of alcohol," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "This conviction will hold Council accountable for the horrible tragedy and ensure that she will not have the chance to take another innocent life again."
Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.
Craig Rodrigue testified at trial about witnessing his wife's death. He noted a dust cloud obscured his wife's car as it flipped but said he crawled through broken glass to get to his wife strapped upside down in the van. The California Highway Patrol has said Michelle's van turned over multiple times.
Michelle wasn't doing anything wrong when she died in June of last year — not speeding or driving intoxicated, Deal said at trial.
The mother and wife, who worked for decades as a crossing guard at an elementary school near the couple's home, was a respected and beloved community member, the DA's office wrote in a news release.
