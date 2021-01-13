A woman convicted of second-degree murder in November was found dead last month at the Lerdo Jail’s Pre-Trial Facility.
According to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office, 29-year-old Marvinesha Shawnee Johnson was found unresponsive at the facility at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 26. Johnson did not respond to life-saving efforts and was declared dead at the scene, the report stated.
Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in November after being accused of killing a man in north-central Bakersfield, a spokesperson from the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
According to a previous news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Johnson killed Brent Cannady on Q Street, just south of 34th Street, on Aug. 5 2019. She faced up to 40 years to life in prison for the killing, the DA said.
According to the news release, Cannady and a friend discovered Johnson trying to steal a bike outside an apartment near the 3300 block of Q Street. After they got the bike back, Johnson followed them into the apartment and shot Cannady four times from close range. He died the next day.