Woman convicted of attempted murder, mayhem in attack on her mother

A Kern County jury on Monday found a woman guilty of the attempted murder of her mother, according to the Ken County District Attorney's office.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that the jury found Destanie Hinzo guilty of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation. It also found her guilty of mayhem with the personal use of a deadly weapon that inflicted great bodily injury.
A news release from the District Attorney's office said the case involved an incident on June 5, 2018 when the victim agreed to give her daughter, Hinzo, a ride. Hinzo accused the victim of molesting her children, an accusation that was unfounded, according to prosecutors. Hinzo then proceeded to attack her mother with a knife.
Hinzo's mother suffered extensive injuries to her eye, ear, face, chest and scalp as well as defensive wounds to her hands, prosecutors said. She also suffered fractures on her skull and the orbital bones of the eye, as well as a contusion on the frontal lobe of her brain and hematomas to her brain and behind her eye.
"The sudden and unprovoked attack Hinzo perpetrated against her mother resulted in severe injury, and the brutality of the attack showed an unmistakably clear intent to kill," Zimmer stated in a news release. "Public safety demands that those who commit such acts of violence face severe consequences."
Hinzo's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8 before Judge Charles Brehmer. Hinzo could face a potential life sentence.