Woman charged with killing 2 in alleged DUI crash set for trial

A Kern County judge Wednesday set a September trial date for a woman accused of driving under the influence and fatally killing two siblings.
Lisa Core, 46, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts each of second degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She was also arraigned for charges such as driving with a suspended license due to a past DUI and for failing to show proof of insurance.
A readiness hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9 and trial is set to begin Sept. 19, according to online court records.
Police found pills in Core’s car and she admitted to taking medication before driving, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in court.
She has pleaded no contest to two prior DUI charges.