A Bakersfield woman accused in the death of her two-year-old son was sentenced to two years in prison after accepting a plea deal in which she agreed to testify in the trial of her former boyfriend, also charged in the incident.
Ayled Chavez, 19, pleaded no contest in December to a charge of willful cruelty to a child.
The court dismissed the charges of first degree murder and assault of a child under eight resulting in death as a result of the deal.
Her and her former boyfriend, Kaleb Kessinger, of Bakersfield, were arrested in May on suspicion of killing Chavez’s son, Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez, and then dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon.
Nick Lackie, a prosecutor with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, said Chavez will testify in Kessinger’s trial, which could take place in April or May if Kessinger's defense attorney requests continuance.
Kessinger is charged with first degree murder, assault of a child under 8 resulting in death, reckless evading of a peace officer and obstruction of a medical technician or peace officer.
Chavez has told police that in late April she returned from dinner with a friend to find injuries to her son’s head and face. She said she left Ramon in the care of Kessinger, who is not the boy’s father.
She said the boy died later that night, and the couple left him in the a car until the next morning, when they then drove to the Kern River Canyon to dump the corpse.
Later, she said they returned to the same spot to bury the body.
Court documents have revealed the Chavez first reported her son had been kidnapped before admitting to lying.
She was arrested April 26 after leading police to the location of Ramon’s body.
When police tried to contact Kessinger in the 3400 block of Nighthawk Lane on April 25, he fled in a vehicle that crashed near Calloway and Olive drives.
He then fled on foot, evading law enforcement for a day before he was tracked to a motel on Oak Street.
