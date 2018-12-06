A 19-year-old woman accused in the death of her 2-year-old son pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of willful cruelty to a child and faces two years in prison.
Charges of murder and assaulting a child resulting in death were dismissed under the plea agreement taken by Ayled Chavez. She is due to be sentenced Jan. 7.
Chavez and her former boyfriend, Kaleb Kessinger, were arrested in May on suspicion of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez then dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon.
Prosecutor Nick Lackie said Thursday he plans on calling Chavez to testify at Kessinger's murder trial.
Chavez told police she left Ramon in the care of Kessinger in late April while she went out to dinner with a friend. Kessinger is not the boy's father.
When she returned, she noticed injuries to Ramon's head and face, she told investigators. The boy died that night. They left his body in a car until the next morning when they drove to the Kern River Canyon and dumped the corpse.
She said they returned to the spot later the same day and buried the body.
Chavez at first reported her child had been kidnapped but soon admitted to lying, court documents said. She was arrested after leading police the morning of April 26 to where Ramon's body was buried.
Police tried to contact Kessinger at his residence in the 3400 block of Nighthawk Lane on April 25, but he fled, leading officers on a chase that ended when he crashed near Calloway and Olive drives.
Kessinger ran from his car and eluded authorities for over a day. He was tracked to a motel on Oak Street the morning of April 27.
Kessinger is due to stand trial next month, but a postponement is likely.
