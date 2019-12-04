A woman who unsuccessfully sued the city of Bakersfield over an incident with two police officers in 2017 now faces charges — a felony and a misdemeanor — for allegedly tampering with food she prepared for a city police officer who placed an order at a McDonald's in Rosedale last month.
Tatyana Hargrove was charged Tuesday with attempting to mingle harmful substances with food or drink, a felony, and misdemeanor battery on a person, a misdemeanor, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
As a McDonald's employee, Hargrove was preparing food ordered by a Bakersfield Police officer at the drive-through, according to a Kern County Sheriff's report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Hargrove was captured on surveillance video wiping a hamburger bun on the floor, possibly contaminating it with cleaning products that could be harmful if ingested, according to a report by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy filed in court. Hargrove was also seen on video spitting on a cheeseburger, which could spread infectious disease or illness in her saliva, the sheriff's deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy's report also said Hargrove used an expletive and referred to the police as "pigs."
Joseph Kinzel, a spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney's office, said a battery charge relates to direct or indirect harmful contact with a person. In this case, the charge is for Hargrove's alleged indirect contact with the police officer, he said.
She is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18 for an arraignment.
Hargrove was at the center of a high-profile dispute with the BPD in 2017, after two police officers mistook her for a male suspect and she was bitten by a police dog. Hargrove said at the time she had been thrown to the ground and punched in the face by the officers. The officers' accounts differed from Hargrove, providing a less confrontational version of the encounter.
The BPD eventually called the encounter a case of mistaken identity while the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP said it was racially motivated.
Hargrove sued the city of Bakersfield in federal court in 2017 alleging excessive force and civil rights violations, seeking punitive and compensatory damages. In October, a jury found in favor of the city and the police officers.
(1) comment
He's in big trouble now...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.