Glenda Francis didn't need to see the weapon to remember it.
In fact, she didn't want to see it, she told prosecutor Melissa Allen in Kern County Superior Court on Monday.
"I choose not to see it," Francis said from the witness stand, as Allen was about to display a photo for the jury to see. But Allen gently reminded the victim the jury needed to see what her alleged attacker had used — a machete with an 11.5-inch blade.
With that weapon, the prosecution alleges, Robert Rivas chased 29-year-old Francis, his former girlfriend, from her central Bakersfield apartment to a nearby Starbucks on Sept. 9, 2018, where he began slashing her. A bystander, Blaine Hodge, intervened but Rivas allegedly slashed him as well, after which Hodge ran out of the store and Francis, who had crawled to a back area of the store, once again faced her attacker, Allen told the jury in opening statements.
Rivas, who was 31 at the time, is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, including assault with a deadly weapon and two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. He has pleaded not guilty and been jailed on $1 million bond since the day of the incident.
His attorney, deputy public defender Janice Anne Kim, said Rivas did lash out in "a wild and indiscriminate" burst that day.
"He lost it," she said during her opening statement, but he had no specific intent to kill or maim anyone.
Francis was the last of three witnesses called to testify Monday and her nearly two hours of testimony mostly centered around what happened inside the Marsha Street apartment, where she was preparing to go to church that day, and at Starbucks. When asked if she was scared of Rivas being in the apartment, she said no.
"Not literally afraid of him, but I didn’t want any confrontation," she said. "I didn’t want to fight, yell or go to jail. I didn’t want to do anything that’s going to mess up my freedom."
So she ran, she said. She knocked on a car window in the parking lot of Starbucks and asked for a ride but the person rolled up the window and declined, she said. Then she ran into Starbucks, the first time she'd ever set foot in one, and began yelling for help.
Then Rivas came in behind her.
As Rivas came after her he shouted something about "the other guy," a reference, she believed, to her recent involvement with another man. After that she couldn't remember precise details — the repeated slice of the machete on her skin or running behind the counter at Starbucks — until Rivas was standing over.
Francis described how, as she lay on the floor of Starbucks bleeding, Rivas held the machete at either end with his two hands, over her neck area, and began to count down from 5, something the couple did during fights when they had dated each other.
At that point, Francis said, she reached up and grabbed the blade-side of the knife with both hands and pushed back on it, the blade sinking into her left hand in the process. She repeatedly told him: "Robert, I forgive you."
"I had a way of talking to him where he would listen," she said.
And then, it stopped. He pulled the machete back and left the store.
"I think he was remorseful because he ran out," she said.
Francis laughed nervously throughout her testimony and looked uneasy on the stand.
Photos displayed for the jury showed the attack left Francis with at least 10 gashes on her arm, torso and leg. The longest, about 8 inches, extended from the inner side of her right knee to the top of her thigh. It had to be stapled shut, Francis testified. A hole cut into her leg on the other side of the knee couldn't be closed with staples or stitches and had to be packed with gauze for weeks until it eventually healed over.
The injuries to her leg caused nerve damage and left her unable to walk for weeks, she said. She still uses a special device on her ankle to steady her gait when she walks because the bottom of her foot is numb, she said.
Earlier in the day Monday, the jury heard testimony from Jasmin Gilmore, Francis' friend and the sister of Rivas, who was with Gilmore at the apartment when the attack started.
Gilmore described how she was sleeping on the couch that morning while Francis got ready to go to church when she was awoken by a bang at the door. She then heard the window next to the door break and her brother climbed through it, she said.
When he cornered his former girlfriend in the bedroom, Jasmin grabbed her brother from behind in a bear hug, separating the two for a moment, she said, which is when Francis fled from the apartment.
Francis is expected to take the stand Tuesday morning for cross-examination by the deputy public defender.
