Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted arson outside KGET-17 building

A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting a vehicle fire next to the perimeter fence of a building in downtown Bakersfield late Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the fire occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of M Street, next to the perimeter fence of the KGET-17 building.
The building had to be evacuated and the area was checked by the BPD’s Bomb Squad and the K9 Unit, the BPD news release said.
Evidence at the scene indicated the fire was started intentionally and, as a result of the investigation, BPD and the Bakersfield Fire Department arrested 40-year-old Amber Hernandez on suspicion of attempted arson of an inhabited building, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Chuen Tsang at 326-3519 or the BPD at 327-7111.