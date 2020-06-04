Kern County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in 2013.
Earlier this year, detectives received information that implicated Elizabeth Guillen of killing Oscar Garcia, according to a news release. KCSO obtained a search warrant for Guillen’s house Tuesday and she was detained and interviewed, the release stated. She was arrested for murder and booked into the Kern County jail pending court proceedings, KCSO said.
Garcia’s body was discovered Aug. 11 2013 by Kern County firefighters while putting out a fire on Bear Mountain Boulevard and General Beal Road. Immediately afterward, KCSO detectives determined Garcia's death was a murder.
