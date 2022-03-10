Woman arrested in connection to driving while intoxicated, killing 1 man in car crash

A woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and killing a man after crashing into his car, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Kimberly Phommasouk, 29, was driving an SUV east on White Lane. She tried to make a northbound turn in front of oncoming traffic when she struck a two-door coupe in the 4400 block of White Lane, police said.
The coupe went off the road and struck a gas main, which caused a gas leak, the news release stated. Police evacuated 12 apartments for about more than an hour and a half while PG&E turned off the gas.
All residents are back in their homes, the news release added. Phommasouk suffered minor injuries and will be booked into Kern County jail after she is cleared from the hospital, police said.
Phommasouk was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under the influence with blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08 percent, according to the BPD news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone within information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.