A woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly tried to stab and run over someone in a domestic violence-related incident.
Lanesha Martin, 27, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to a child, felony vandalism and violation of a court order. She was booked into the Kern County Jail and is being held on $380,000 bail pending court proceedings.
At about 5:41 p.m. Friday, Kern County Sheriff's deputies from the Rosamond Substation were dispatched to a domestic violence-related disturbance on the 2800 block of 57th Street West in Rosamond. Deputies said Martin allegedly tried to stab the victim with a knife inside a car. The victim then got out of the car and Martin allegedly tried to run her over, driving through the fence and into a home, KCSO said.
KCSO said several children were in the car and at the home.
