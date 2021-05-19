Woman arrested following teen's death in Bodfish

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl was found unresponsive at a Bodfish residence that morning, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Place in Bodfish around 7 a.m. The teen was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner's office.
Deputies subsequently served a search warrant at the residence and located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Marilyn Elliott, 26, was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail.
Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.