A woman spoke out publicly Monday accusing the Rev. John Esquivel, a former priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bakersfield, of sexually abusing her when she worked at the church as a secretary during the mid-1980s.
Silvia Gomez Ray, now 52, said at a news conference in front of the church that she was 17 or 18 years old when she was groped, open-mouth kissed and verbally abused by the monsignor, who works as a priest at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley.
Gomez Ray said Esquivel had a "larger than life personality" and was very well-regarded when he worked at St. Joseph.
"But he was a different person behind the rectory doors," she said.
A representative of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, which advocates for victims of abuse within the Roman Catholic Church, said he has been contacted by three others who allege they were sexually abused by Esquivel, and that two of the accusers were 16 at the time.
The SNAP representative, Joey Piscitelli, said he has filed allegations on their behalf with the state Attorney General, as well as with police in Bakersfield and Reedley.
Esquivel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which oversees St. Joseph and St. Anthony of Padua, issued a news release Monday saying it will follow procedures and file a report with the Bakersfield Police Department by the end of the day Monday.
"It is diocesan policy to report all allegations of sexual abuse of a minor no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred," the release stated.
"This matter was also added to the agenda of the Diocesan Review Board that is meeting this afternoon," it continued. "The Most Reverend Joseph V. Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, looks forward to receiving the recommendations of the Diocesan Review Board that is guided by the Charter for the Protection and Children and Young People, and will fully cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation."
This story will be updated.
Let's hope that anyone who may have knowledge or may have been harmed by John Esquivel will find the courage to come forward and contact law enforcement no matter how long ago it happened. Keep in mind that silence only hurts but by speaking up there is a chance for healing and protecting others today. Judy Jones, SNAP "Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests" 636-433-2511, SNAPjudy@gmail.com
