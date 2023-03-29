 Skip to main content
Woman accused of killing 11 dogs granted mental health diversion

20220824-bc-arraignment (copy)

Annie Schreiber, right, stands next to her attorney, Jared Thompson, during her arraignment hearing in August 2022. Schreiber was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after 11 dead dogs and 29 more suffering varying levels of neglect were found at her unlicensed business. Her bail was set at $140,000.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge granted mental health diversion Wednesday to a woman who's accused of killing at least 11 dogs and causing 29 more to suffer from varying levels of neglect across multiple residences.

Annie Schreiber was arrested on suspicion of 14 animal cruelty felonies after owners entrusted dogs to her care. Some ended up dying after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

