The woman accused of dragging a dog behind a Bird scooter in January 2019 was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on animal cruelty charges, though the judge making the decision said he didn't doubt the woman loved the dog.
"In this case it’s clear the pace of the scooter was at a pace that was impossible for the dog to maintain," said Judge Thomas Clark in announcing his decision in the case against Elaine Rosa. "That’s why you have fairly consistent injuries to all four paws and the dog ended up being dragged."
Clark said despite seeing photos of the woman that showed she loved the small dog named Zebra, it didn't mean she didn't do what she is accused of doing.
In making the ruling, Clark denied a request by Rosa's attorney to reduce the felony charge against her to a misdemeanor. However, the judge said that should be considered by a trial or sentencing judge.
Rosa has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for failing to provide animal care. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail.
The dragging of the dog was an accident caused by Rosa's unfamiliarity with the Bird scooter she was riding that day, Rosa's attorney, Bo Koenig, argued in court. He noted the scooters had arrived in Bakersfield around the same time of the incident, which was witnessed by several bystanders.
"I think actions speak louder than words. Her action of carrying the dog the whole way (home), consoling the dog, taking it to the vet and taking care of the dog afterward, that speaks mountains," Koenig said. "We don’t have a criminal situation on our hands. Definitely not something that rises to the level of a felony."
Prosecutor Andrea Kohler told the judge that Rosa's actions that day constituted gross negligence and a departure from ordinary care for an animal. Beyond the dragging, Kohler pointed out that surveillance video showed that when Rosa stopped the scooter, she then dragged the animal by its collar to the side of the road. And when confronted by bystanders about the situation, Kohler said, Rosa allegedly replied by saying: "(Expletive) happens, just like with kids."
"When we look at the medical records from urgent care, we can agree that in this case Zebra did not suffer any life-threatening injuries," Kohler said. "But the (legal) standard is whether the conduct subjects the animal to the risk of serious bodily injury or death, and certainly it did from what we’ve seen."
The hearing to determine whether the case should proceed to trial started Friday but was cut short due to protests planned that evening.
Kohler called about half a dozen witnesses to testify Friday, including the man who called police the day of the incident and posted photos of Rosa carrying the bloodied dog to social media. The images sparked outrage in the community and prompted protests for Rosa to be prosecuted.
Koenig said during the hearing that Rosa had helped raise the dog with her then-wife, the dog's legal owner, since the dog was a puppy. He submitted photos showing her hiking and exercising with the dog over the years. He also submitted a character reference from a commanding officer in the military who said Rosa loved the dog and spoke of it often, and the incident did not seem like something she would do.
Rosa and the dog's owner sought medical care after the incident and the dog was determined to have moderate injuries, Koenig said.
(2) comments
So was the dog taken away from her crazy self?
Good question. Dog owned by her , " then wife". Guess it depends if they are still together.
Insert the word child in place of dog and the judge wouldn't be saying I believe you do love xyz.
