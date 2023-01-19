 Skip to main content
Wolcott out amid restructuring at Adventist Health

An organizational restructuring has come with a change a leadership at one of Kern County’s most prominent health-care organizations.

Adventist Health announced the appointment Thursday of its chief strategy officer to lead a new, combined network joining the nonprofit’s three-hospital Kern County division with that of its wider Central Valley network. The new organization has seven hospitals and more than 100 associated clinics.

