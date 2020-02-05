The Kern County Sheriff's office arrested a man Wednesday in the stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy Scott Elliott in Oildale earlier this week.
Jesse Lopez, a 34-year-old Bakersfield resident, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Elliott, who was identified as a Wofford Heights resident by the Kern County Coroner's office, died Tuesday afternoon after he was found suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot in the 800 block of Roberts Lane. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
