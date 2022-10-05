Witness recounts meeting suspect in CDCR counselor's death

Only chance led a key witness to run into the man accused of murdering California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor Benny Alcala Jr.
But that instance was a significant moment of Sebastian Parra’s life, he testified Wednesday at the preliminary hearing for Robert Roberts. Roberts has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of Alcala.
Parra, who is homeless, often slept at The Park at River Walk. On Aug. 24, he was stopped by Roberts, who identified himself as AWOL to Parra. Parra said he never got Roberts’ first name, but identified him in the Kern County Superior Court courtroom.
Parra and Roberts walked around at The Shops at River Walk, including going to BevMo and Target to get drinks. Video footage shows Alcala walking out of Target holding his bag of purchases. Roberts and Parra left the store together around 8:21 p.m. and entered the Target parking lot, according to security footage.
When asked by Deputy District Attorney John Allen about the nature of their conversations, Parra said Roberts wanted to get “back into the hood” and he needed money to go home because he spent what he had on alcohol.
Parra said he remembers seeing someone who was charging a car, but didn’t know him. Roberts began approaching the car.
Alcala didn’t say anything, but stood up and tried to walk away, Parra testified. Roberts followed Parra and they headed toward Stockdale Highway and turned right, Parra said.
Then, Parra testified, he heard a gunshot about one minute later. He testified he didn’t see a muzzle flash, though he was close. He also said he was scared when he heard the gunshot.
“I kind of froze up and proceeded to walk away,” Parra said.
Roberts caught up with Parra, he said. They didn’t speak about what happened, Parra testified, but Roberts did say that Alcala shouldn’t have tried to walk away.
Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe questioned Parra about gaps in his memory when recounting the events that night and whether he was acting scared of Roberts.
Despite Parra saying he was scared, he was with Roberts after he heard the gunshot, and texted his girlfriend he was “just chilling” moments after the gun sounded, according to testimony he gave under-cross examination by Blythe. Parra also testified that he didn't know Roberts had a gun, and that he didn’t call 911 after the shooting despite having the opportunity to do so.
Parra told police he didn’t know about the shooting until two days later, but Blythe shared evidence that indicated Parra was searching the web for information about the shooting the day after it happened.
Police officers told Parra they didn’t want him to go down for murder, according to Parra's testimony, and he added he was scared because he didn’t want to be arrested in connection to the shooting. He said he was told if he cooperated with police, it would prevent him from being arrested.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday. After reviewing the evidence and witnesses’ testimony, Judge John Brownlee will determine if Allen provided probable cause for each charge.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.