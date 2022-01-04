Witness in Bakersfield 3 case sentenced Tuesday for possessing weapons

A witness connected to the infamous "Bakersfield 3" case was sentenced Tuesday for an unrelated crime, according to court records.
Caleb Seiler, 32, pleaded no contest Oct. 28 to possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 16 months for possessing weapons while on post-release community supervision. Six other charges — including possessing ammunition and controlled substance paraphernalia — were dismissed in October.
He was arrested by the Kern County Probation Department in June 2021 for the weapons charge.
The Bakersfield 3 includes Micah Holsonbake, Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Holsonbake went missing in March 2018. A severed arm and skull belonging to Holsonbake have been found, although the rest of his remains have yet to be found. Baylee Despot has been missing since early 2018. She's also been charged in the murder of Holsonbake. She was formerly Matthew Queen’s girlfriend.
Kulstad died in an unsolved drive-by shooting in April 2018, and is believed to have been associated with Despot and Holsonbake. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Matthew Queen, 45, who's accused of murdering Holsonbake, is facing 35 total charges and could serve up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Queen’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Matthew Vandecasteele, 35, also was arrested in connection to Holsonbake’s kidnapping. He pleaded no contest in September 2021 to being an accessory, possession of a firearm by a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence. Charges that included kidnapping were dismissed. Vandecasteele is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24.