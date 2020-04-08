Local grocery stores and farmers have partnered to implement onsite markets at area hospitals, ensuring access to essential items for frontline health care employees as facilities brace for a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Dignity Health’s Memorial and Mercy hospitals will launch grocery stores in their cafeterias late this week, according to Ken Keller, president and CEO of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital. He stressed the importance these markets will hold for employees who will begin working extended hours, as an uptick in COVID-19 patients is expected in the coming weeks.
“Normally, these guys and ladies are working eight to 10 hours a day,” Keller said. “Over the next three weeks or so, these guys aren’t necessarily going to be able to get out to do their normal shopping.”
The hospital markets will provide goods that could be difficult to find in grocery stores, such as eggs, milk, bread, non-food supplies and other essential food items, Keller said. The idea originated through donations from Samco Food Store, Grimmway Farms, Valpredo Farms, Costco and the Bakersfield Condors.
“We felt it’s our duty and part of our job to be a blessing to those who are taking care of their family of employees,” said Dana Brennan, vice president of government and public affairs for Grimmway. “It’s our honor to step in and donate this produce and give back to the frontline workers.”
Keller said the idea started when Sam Jouda, owner of Samco Food Stores, inquired about donating water bottles and sandwiches to the hospitals. In turn, Samco has now given 2,000 liter water bottles, 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and is now creating face shields for medical workers, according to Keller.
“We wanted to use our resources to help out the community and always think about the first responders,” Jouda said. “It’s our pleasure to chip in.”
Adventist Health Bakersfield opened a market of its own Monday, where employees can purchase items such as fresh produce and toilet paper before heading home. Supplies for the market were provided by local Costco and Target locations, according to Megan Simpson, the hospital’s communication specialist.
“Some of our nurses and staff work 12-hour shifts and have a hard time getting daily essentials at the store,” Simpson said.
(2) comments
Here is the link to the GoFundMe set up by Samco
https://www.gofundme.com/f/samc-covid19-relief?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=bbdd6972132f4330917bc4d8c72eb07f
If this doesn't make you proud to say you live in Bakersfield, nothing will. Thank you ladies and gentlemen.
