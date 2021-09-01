With the bike path's golf course alignment rejected, county hopes to save plan by changing route

The county of Kern may yet salvage a plan to extend the eastern end of the Kern River bike path.
But with a very different route — one that will surely avoid the Kern River Golf Course and the controversy the previous alignment caused.
"The project is still very viable," Kern County Public Works Manager Yolanda Alcantar told the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday morning.
The committee, known as TTAC, is made up of local agency representatives from across the county who provide technical review and recommendation to the Kern Council of Governments board of directors.
Before Alcantar's remarks, the committee appeared poised to recommend the reassignment of the approximately $464,000 in state funds that had been earmarked by KernCOG for the county’s Kern River Golf Course Bike Path Extension.
Had that happened, the funds might have slipped away from the county and been assigned to another eligible project.
But Alcantar was able to keep that from happening, at least for now.
The news came barely a week after the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reject all bids to construct an engineered plan to loop the bike path around the outer edges of the golf course. The decision essentially killed the golf course route, but Alcantar is now proposing to loop the path around Lake Ming.
Alcantar, who has worked on the path extension project from the beginning, acknowledged she was surprised by the golf course's fierce 11th-hour opposition to the plan.
"We had at least three meetings with golf course staff," she told the committee through a remote connection.
"It was supposed to be a feel-good family project, but it went awry," she said.
But it's still a worthy project, she said.
"We don't plan to walk away from it."
There was some skepticism expressed at the meeting about the county's pivot to a new path alignment, most specifically voiced by committee Chairman Jay Schlosser.
"My concern is the county has had a slew of projects in the last few years in which after application for the project there's been a fatal flaw or a major flaw ... that has led to the county either backing away from the money or having to scramble to come up with an alternate proposal to spend that money," Schlosser said.
"I hesitate to use the word 'trend,' but it's getting a little concerning."
KernCOG staff has in place a mechanism to monitor all plans involving funding allocated by the agency. Ultimately, the committee made it clear it was willing to wait and see if a new alignment around the lake could be agreed to while meeting all safety and environmental requirements.
KernCOG Transportation Planner Bob Snoddy offered a vote of cautious optimism.
"We don't know what's going to happen three weeks from now," he said, "but Yolanda's been very good at project delivery over there, and I trust her."
As the project changes direction, Alcantar said she's working from the 2003 Kern River Specific Trails Plan Alignment.
"This is the alignment we plan to work on for public review," she said Wednesday afternoon in an email.
"This will be the starting point for the public meeting that we plan to hold later this month," Alcantar said. "At that time, we will be ready to provide maps of the various alternatives for public comment."
It's a project worth fighting for, she said.
"Let's hope we don't have to go with the last and final alternative, because that's no plan at all."