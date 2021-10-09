With solid financial standing, Bakersfield looks to make transformative change with millions in federal funds

The city of Bakersfield has big plans for $94.5 million it will receive as part of a federal coronavirus stimulus package.
Allocated as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan act, the money is meant to spur recovery in cities that suffered economically during the coronavirus pandemic. But thanks to Measure N, or the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, Bakersfield is exiting the pandemic in a relatively strong financial position.
The additional federal funding therefore allows city leaders to take on the kinds of issues that have long been sidelined for more imminent crises.
With $33.2 million earmarked for investment in disadvantaged communities and an additional $26 million set aside for affordable housing and homeless response, the city sees the federal funding as a rare opportunity to make a real difference against some of Bakersfield's most endemic problems.
“It really represents almost a once-in-a-generation type of investment from outside funding that will take the city a long time to allocate,” said City Manager Christian Clegg. “With more than $51 million total going toward these qualified census tracts and our urban neighborhoods, it’s going to be a game changer for the type of investments we see in these neighborhoods.”
This week, the city released its framework for spending the ARPA funds. Initial priorities include expanding the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, partnering with Kern County to place mental health professionals with Bakersfield Police Department officers and creating safe routes to schools and parks and neighborhoods with little infrastructure.
“It’s the biggest coordinated investment in a long time,” Clegg said, noting the city aims to combine ARPA projects with several other initiatives. “We’re focusing and aligning our efforts in a way that really does change outcomes instead of just scratching the surface.”
One of the most ambitious goals of the city’s spending plan is about $19 million devoted to business and community revitalization in neighborhoods that have long been ignored. Part of the money is planned to go toward loans for business development and workforce training programs.
The city hopes that by making it easier for businesses to open in areas they have previously avoided, a new economic ecosystem can be formed.
“If a new business opens in a disadvantaged community, then it’s likely that another business is going to move either next door or close by,” said Troy Hightower, a principal of TDH Associates International, a consultancy that aids government and businesses in economic development. “They are going to hire local people from the community. That’s going to help those households. That’s what makes it transformative. Now you’re bringing economic benefits into the community. That’s not a wish. That’s proven. It works.”
He encouraged the city to leverage ARPA funds with money from other sources, like state or federal grants, to make an even bigger impact.
“You could say this is basically free money and let’s go spend it, and that’s probably common, but I would encourage the leaders to get some leverage,” he said, “find ways to make that money grow and multiply.”
Other funding priorities in the framework include $3 million for park revitalization in disadvantaged areas and water and stormwater infrastructure improvements. Even broadband access gets $3 million under the city's plan.
But now that the city has come out with a plan for this funding, it must prove it can follow through with feasible action.
“Money is one thing, but how we actually allocate these resources, how we manage these funds moving forward, that’s another thing,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “We have a responsibility to be really, really diligent and ensure that these funds are put to best use.”
He characterized the ARPA funding as accelerating previous city efforts. Some of those efforts, he noted, were largely made possible by Measure N. And while the devil will be in the details moving forward, he is optimistic transformative change is around the corner.
“It’s a really good time for Bakersfield,” Gonzales said. “It’s time for us to be very proud of where we’re heading. We’re on the right track.”