With homelessness rising both across the state and in Kern County, local leaders are betting on a reorganization of the local homeless collaborative will help reverse the trend.
Rebranded as the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, both the city of Bakersfield and the county of Kern have partnered with local homeless service providers to create a new nonprofit that will coordinate all efforts within the county.
Former Bakersfield College administrator Anna Laven has been hired as the executive director of the new homeless collaborative. About a month into her new role, she is still working out of a borrowed office at the Kern County Administrative Center, and has been forced to pivot toward mitigating the impact of the new coronavirus on the local homeless population even as she tries to get the organization up and running.
While COVID-19 is taking up much of Laven’s time at the moment, she is eventually expected to coordinate homeless efforts countywide in an attempt to steer all the disparate organizations tied to helping the homeless in one direction.
In a conversation with The Californian, Laven said she hoped to foster a collaborative environment among all those who service the homeless, and spoke confidently about the new nonprofit’s ability to move Kern County in the right direction.
“It’s not me telling the providers thou shalt,” she said. “It should really look more like, ‘let’s have a conversation around what do we see around our current data and what are the changes that we need to be making as a community.’”
Community ties
Laven grew up in Bakersfield, attending Highland High School at the same time as Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez.
After graduating from Bakersfield College and receiving a Doctor of Education from UCLA, Laven spent around 10 years in various administrative roles at the university in which she obtained her highest degree.
When her daughter was born, Laven returned to Bakersfield, working first at Cal State Northridge before becoming a field representative for Perez and later moving on to positions at Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College.
She says in all of her jobs, she has been involved in the startup and ramp-up of new programs. At Bakersfield College, she says she helped transform the dual enrollment program from a few classes into the largest in the state. She also worked on the AB 540 program, which allows undocumented students to obtain a college diploma.
Her previous job experience has involved complex issues with disadvantaged communities, which Laven hopes will put her in a good position to get the new homeless collaborative off the ground.
“I see the nonprofit as taking from those prior experiences and really kind of blowing that up times a thousand,” she said. “It’s great. It means it gets to be, in part, the baby I grow along with lots and lots of other very supportive partners.”
But despite her excitement for her new position, Laven said she had to think before applying for the job. What ultimately tilted the scales in favor of submitting the application was personal experience dealing with homelessness.
Personal experience
Laven says her father in law, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States during the war, suffers from mental health issues and has been intermittently homeless.
“Our family has definitely experienced a whole host of challenges with trying to ensure that he is housed, ensuring that he is safe, help him navigate all of the bureaucracy around trying to access benefits,” she said.
The experience left her with the recognition that navigating the bureaucratic hoops some homeless individuals have to jump through to receive services can be difficult, even for Laven and her husband, who both have graduate degrees.
Laven says she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help the thousands of individuals in Kern County going through the same sort of challenges as her family member.
“The opportunity to transform the community has always been important to me,” she said. “Obviously the opportunity to directly impact thousands of folks who are unsheltered and bring them hope, bring them dignity, get them into housing, all of those kinds of things were very attractive.”
The new gig
In the past, the homeless collaborative was led by a group of local homeless service providers who volunteered their time. With one person in charge, supported by three employees, local leaders hope the collaborative will be strengthened, and homeless efforts in Kern County will improve.
Funded through annual allocations from Bakersfield and Kern County of $155,000 each, along with a federal grant, the new system has just gotten started.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Kern County Housing Authority, said it will take time before changes are noticeable on the streets of Bakersfield, but local leaders are seeing changes behind the scenes.
“Bakersfield and Kern County residents are becoming homeless faster than we can house them,” he wrote in an email to The Californian. “This trend has been going on for the last five years and will take time to reverse.”
Yet, there is hope that the new homeless collaborative will be able to turn the trend around. A 10-year plan to end homelessness by 2028 is already in place. And while much would need to go right in order for the plan to work, Laven remains optimistic about her new role.
“I’m very lucky to be in a position where everyone wants me to be successful,” she said. “I would love to be able to work myself out of a job.”
