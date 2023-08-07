Robert Fowler had just graduated from Kern County Union High School, the campus that would later be known as Bakersfield High, when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 17. Nearly seven decades later, in 2012, he flew on the maiden voyage of Honor Flight Kern County and came home to Bakersfield a changed man.

World War II airman, working man, husband, father and friend, Fowler outlived many of those who loved him. He died Wednesday at the retirement community where he had lived for a number of years. He was 97.

