With pandemic in the background, Kern County fair pauses for cleaning

Midway through the Kern County Fair, the gates have closed and crews have spread across the grounds for a deep cleaning.
It’s the first time in recent memory the fair has closed in the midst of the festivities, but it is being done to account for an unprecedented challenge. After initially calling off the fair, the 15th Agricultural District Board of Directors voted in June to hold the 12-day event after all.
A number of measures were proposed to counter the risk COVID-19 posed to attendees of the fair. The most visible is the two-day closure.
“We looked at different ways that we could help our community stay safe while putting on such a large event, and one of those options was to close down for two days,” said Chelsey Roberts, a fair marketing representative. “We thought the best days would be right smack dab in the middle of when we were open. That kind of gives us that time to do the cleaning that you can’t do when you’re open.”
On Monday, cleaners scrubbed down tables, mopped bleachers and sanitized surfaces that had been covered by bodies a day before.
“Having such long hours makes it really difficult to take the time to really do some of the cleaning, instead of the typical touch points that we do every day,” Roberts said. “It gives the maintenance crew time to get everything together.”
One of those crew members, Raul Macias, a veteran of 26 fairs, carefully sanitized picnic tables on Monday morning. He said he and his co-workers were in for a long day of cleaning, which they were happy to do to make the fair a safer place for the public.
“This is a good chance for people to get out and enjoy themselves,” he said of the fair’s return from a one-year absence. “We do our best.”
Another cleaner, Arvind Saini, scrubbed down chairs in the Frontier Stage a short distance away.
“For out here, out in the dust, they are as clean as you can really get them,” he said of his work.
But despite the hard work, the cleaning may not make a big difference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of contracting COVID-19 through touching an infected surface is low.
Airborne transmission is a far more likely source of spread, the CDC says. With only around 48.8 percent of Kern County residents fully vaccinated as of Kern Public Health’s latest update, the risk of airborne transmission is higher than in other parts of the state, where the vaccination rate is 70 percent in general.
The fair is taking steps to mitigate the airborne spread of the virus by hosting fewer rides, which allows for greater spacing between people, and hand washing stations have been placed across the grounds.
The relatively high attendance on Saturday spoke to the public’s desire to return to social activities after more than a year of isolation.
“It was packed out here. We’ve been really happy, and our carnival has been really happy with the turnout,” Roberts said. “The changes that we implemented to keep everyone safe has really helped. We haven’t really had any issues in any way.”