A Bakersfield woman, emboldened by a new state law that grants victims of alleged sexual abuse an extended three-year window to take legal action — no matter when the abuse occurred or how old the survivor is — has filed suit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
Toni Moreland, 52, says she was sexually abused in 1979-80, starting at the age of 12, by the Rev. Anthony Moreno at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in southwest Bakersfield, and claims the church responded by simply transferring him to a different parish.
Moreland, represented by Jeff Anderson & Associates, a law firm pursuing child abuse cases across the country including several in California, said at a news conference Thursday in Fresno that her father had reported Moreno’s abuse to church officials not long after the abuse allegedly took place but Moreno was permitted to remain in ministry for several more months.
Moreland said she again reported the abuse herself in 2003 and 2008 to church officials, who confirmed that her father had previously reported the alleged crime but refused to identify Moreno publicly as having been accused.
Moreno’s whereabouts are unknown but Fresno Diocese Chancellor Teresa Dominguez noted in a statement to the media that he left the priesthood in February 1995.
Moreno was ordained as a priest in 1979, the same year Moreland said she was first abused, and was assigned to St. Philip's on July 5, 1979, according to Dominguez. Moreno was transferred to Sacred Heart Church in Fresno on Dec. 19, 1980.
The lawsuit is possible thanks to the enactment of AB 218, the California Child Victims Act, which provides abuse victims with a three-year exemption to the statute of limitations for such complaints. It took effect Jan. 1.
Lead attorney Jeff Anderson said the Fresno Diocese's behavior in the Moreno case was typical of the church's responses in cases across the country.
Said Moreland: "They just moved the perpetrators so they can victimize more children. They're not protecting the kids, they're protecting the guilty. ... They need to stop victimizing innocent children."
The Fresno Diocese confirmed that two allegations against Moreno were received in 1979-80 and reported again to the diocese in 2008, at which time mandated reporting procedures were followed. A third allegation was received in 2008 through a third, unidentified party and was reported to law enforcement as well.
Anderson said the Fresno Diocese promised to release a list of names of its accused clergy several months ago but still has not done so. He said several California dioceses are trying to settle clergy abuse cases under a compensation program without publicly disclosing identities of the perpetrators.
He provided a September 2019 letter addressed to Moreland from the administrators of the church-contracted compensation fund offering her the opportunity to apply for a settlement.
Since any settlement would not have included the public disclosure of Moreno as a perpetrator, Anderson said, Moreland declined and chose to sue under provisions of AB 218.
In response, Dominguez, speaking for the diocese, said preparations for the release of names are still in progress and are considered a high priority.
Thursday's news conference in Fresno was the last of nine over the past seven days organized by Jeff Anderson & Associates announcing the filing of 12 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits in eight California dioceses under AB 218.
In an unrelated case, the diocese announced that Monsignor John Esquivel, placed on administrative leave in June 2019 while the church investigated accusations of abuse, was returned to his assignment as pastor of St. Anthony Church in Fresno last August because his accusers had "declined to participate."
Esquivel was assigned to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bakersfield in 1983-84. The Fresno Diocese said two people made allegations against Esquivel to the Bakersfield Police Department. One alleged victim, a Bakersfield woman, had claimed Esquivel assaulted her as a teenager when she worked at the church.
