A group of over 70 legal service providers and advocacy groups are calling for more transparency of the Mesa Verde ICE Detention Facility in Bakersfield that could potentially be on the brink of closing.
Geo Group Inc., which runs the facility, has maintained a silence since the city of McFarland pulled out of an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that provided the legal basis for operations at Mesa Verde.
ICE, which contracted with McFarland to house the detainees in Bakersfield, has issued few public statements since McFarland gave notice in December that it planned to terminate an intergovernmental service agreement it had with the federal agency.
Legal experts say the agreement, known as an IGSA, is required to keep the facility open. Since McFarland terminated the agreement, the fate of the 400 detainees has remained an open question.
“We are profoundly concerned about the fate of the people imprisoned in the Mesa Verde facility, and what the future holds for them,” the group of over 70 advocates said in a collective press release. “The fact that we have not been provided any information about whether they face transfer, relocation, or release, leaves legal service providers unable to mobilize and coordinate the resources that may be necessary if this facility were to be closed.”
In response to a request for comment, Geo directed The Californian to speak with ICE. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Many of the detainees inside Mesa Verde, which is located on Golden State Avenue, are in the process of requesting asylum to the United States. Although many come from Central and South America, others came from Africa and Asia, and are in the midst of legal proceedings that could be disrupted if they are moved to facilities outside California.
“Access to counsel is a fundamental right, and any plans to move detained individuals who are in the middle of legal proceedings undermine this right,” the group said in a statement. “The uncertainty with regards to these individuals’ access to local legal service providers disrupts our ability to coordinate representation and violates the due process rights of these individuals.”
A stipulation in the contract McFarland held with ICE gave ICE 90 days before a termination would come into effect.
McFarland notified ICE it intended to terminate the IGSA on Dec. 19, making the possible closure date of Mesa Verde March 19.
Complicating the matter, California passed a law in 2017 that prevented cities and counties from entering into new contracts with ICE to hold noncitizens, which could potentially leave ICE with little choice but to pull out of Mesa Verde.
Yet neither ICE nor GEO have made any indication of what could happen to the facility.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Head 'em up...Move 'em out...!
