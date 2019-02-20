List of groups that released statement on Mesa Verde

Northern California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (NCCIJ)

Northern California Rapid Response and Immigrant Defense Network (NCRRIDN)

Freedom for Immigrants

ACLU of California

African Advocacy Network

Alianza Sacramento

Arab Resource and Organizing Center

Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach

Block by Block Organizing Network, Oakland

California Sanctuary Campaign

Building Healthy Communities Kern

Canal Alliance

Center for Gender & Refugee Studies - California

Central American Resource Center of Northern CA

Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC)

Cid and Macedo, Inc.

Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc

Community Justice Alliance

Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto

California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) Foundation

Democratic Women of Kern

Dolores Street Community Services

Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin

Faith in the Valley

Greenfield Walking Group

Humboldt Rapid Response Network

Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC)

Immigration Center for Women and Children

Immigration Task Force, Rapid Response Network of Monterey County

Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

International Institute of the Bay Area

Jakara Movement

Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants

Kids in Need of Defense

La Raza Centro Legal, San Francisco

La Raza Community Resource Center

LAGAI -- Queer Insurrection

Latinos United for a New America aka LUNA

Law Office of Emilio J. Huerta

Law Office of Helen Lawrence

Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area

Legal Services for Children

Lideres Campesinas en California inc,

Monterey County Rapid Response Network

NorCal Resist

North Bay Rapid Response Network: Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties

Northern California Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association

Open Immigration Legal Services

Pacifica Social Justice

Pajaro Valley Rapid Response

Peninsula Temple Beth El

Radio Bilingüe, Inc.

Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County, CA

Rapid Response Network of Kern

Sacramento ACT

Sacramento Immigration Coalition

Sacred Heart Community Service

San Diego Rapid Response Network

Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN)

Sisters of Mercy

Social Justice Collaborative

STEP UP! Sacramento

Tahirih Justice Center

The Justice & Diversity Center of The Bar Association of San Francisco

The Sacramento Family Unity, Education, and Legal (FUEL) Network

UFW Foundation

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City (UUFRC) Social Action Committee

University of San Francisco Immigration & Deportation Defense Clinic

Upper Kern Democratic Club

Valley Watch, Rapid Response Network

Vision y Compromiso

Watsonville Law Center

Women’s March Kern County