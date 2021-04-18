With increase in stray dogs, rescues say they are overwhelmed

After spay and neutering services were halted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some local animal advocates are concerned of an increase in Kern County’s stray dog population.
Sundee Martineau, co-founder of Bakersfield Boxers and Bullies, says she and other rescue organizations have become overwhelmed with the number of new animals coming in.
“We’re all kind of experiencing the same thing,” she said. “We try to solve the problems, but it’s just mounting up to the point where it’s an extremely stressful and heartbreaking process every single time.”
Bakersfield Boxers and Bullies used to handle a maximum of 12 dogs. As of Sunday, Martineau said 30 dogs were in the system.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot to people, but we are grass roots,” she added. “There are three of us that run this, and finding fosters that can hold these dogs is very difficult because, for lack of a better term, we’re in competition with the fosters.”
Other parts of Kern County have experienced noticeable increases in strays. Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services, said animal control officers report a general uptick in loose animals, although they say the problem is not as bad as it was in years past.
While the county animal shelter has fewer dogs coming into the shelter, and fewer calls for service, Cullen said he believed certain neighborhoods had more animals running loose than prior to March of last year.
“If you were to be dropped into one of these neighborhoods, it would be understandable if you got the impression that the County has more loose dogs than ever before,” he wrote in an email to The Californian.
A pause on spaying and neutering during the pandemic certainly didn’t help, animal experts contend. However, other issues have also contributed to the growing problem. For example, in Arvin, an injury to the lone dog catcher has created a noticeable increase in dogs running loose.
“All we have been picking up here is vicious dogs and the dogs that have been run over,” said Lt. Olan Armstrong. “We haven’t been concentrating hard on strays, since right now I’m doing it with my officers.”
Other issues include dog owners letting their dogs roam off their property without supervision, potentially mating with other loose dogs. Some animal rescuers have been forced to retrieve dogs from orchards and parks after owners just leave behind their former pets.
Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center and the Bakersfield SPCA, said the city’s shelter is taking in more large dogs than usual. Not only do large dogs — like huskies, pit bulls and German shepherds — take up more space in the shelter than small dogs, they are harder to adopt out.
“I feel like we have just kind of made this so easy,” she said. “Just like everything else you can recycle a pet. If you don’t like a pet or if it’s not working out anymore, you can just get another one.”
But that kind of attitude has made life difficult for those trying to ensure that animals are not neglected or abandoned. Animal rescues are pushing for tighter regulations around breeders and commercial kennels. The city of Bakersfield came close to requiring breeder permits in 2019, but referred a proposed ordinance to a committee after detractors raised concerns.
The ordinance hasn’t been heard from since. Martineau and others think that it’s past time for both the city and the county to revisit the issue.
“We already had a volcano erupting prior to COVID. Now the volcano has erupted, and it’s a flipping mess out here,” she said. “Spay and neuter services are five months out. It’s puppy and kitten season again. So we are going to see it get worse before it gets better.”