With federal funds, Kern County announces big road projects ahead

Road improvements kern county

Kern County provided a map detailing where improvements would be made using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. 

 Courtesy of Kern County

Kern County unveiled its plans this week to pave over 17 miles of new roads and sidewalks in neighborhoods across the county, as its decided use of money received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Last year, the county was awarded $30 million from ARPA to pay for infrastructure in areas the federal government deemed a "qualified census tract."

