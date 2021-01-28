As more and more Kern County residents line up to receive the coronavirus vaccine, some who have already received the first dose worry about their ability to get the required booster shot.
Several senior citizens who were among the first to use Kern County’s mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds report difficulty scheduling follow-up appointments. A second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is needed to complete the drug’s effectiveness. But the Kern County Public Health Services Department is no longer allowing eligible residents to sign up for visits to the fairgrounds, saying all time slots have been taken.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be given three to six weeks after the first. As the clock gradually ticks down to the day when the second dose should be given, these residents can only hope a slot can be made for them in time.
“I wanted to try to get my life back to normal a little bit, see my grandkids and visit my sister who is going to be 80 years old in March,” said Patricia Hollinsworth, who was among the 330 residents who attended the fairgrounds’ soft launch on Jan. 20. “I don’t know if I feel like I jumped the gun a little bit by trying to be one of the first ones.”
Only health care workers and residents 65 years or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, the population has proven eager to become vaccinated, which combined with a limited vaccine supply, has made it difficult for health care providers to keep up with demand.
Between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Health Department scheduled 1,325 appointments for the fairgrounds, filling all available time slots. Now, when someone calls the county’s COVID-19 appointment number, only a pre-recorded message asking the caller to call back the next day is played.
“We are currently offering a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Kern County Fairgrounds based upon our allotment from the state,” Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email to The Californian. “During this initial phase, we are scheduling appointments one week at a time and are building capacity to administer second doses for those who have been vaccinated at this site.”
The fairgrounds is one of the only places in Kern County to offer the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in temperatures at least 74 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, beyond the ability of most distributors. According to the Health Department’s website, Kern Medical and Phast Pharmacy in Bakersfield are the only places outside the fairgrounds offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Because the second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first, those who use the fairgrounds have few options outside that location for the booster shot. In addition, an uncertain release schedule has made it difficult for the county to predict when more vaccine will arrive in Kern.
“The state has told us to schedule the first dose appointments, and that they will continue shipments to fulfill second doses,” Corson said. She added that patients using the fairgrounds would either receive a call from the Health Department to schedule the next visit or residents can call 661-868-0165 a week prior to the second dose date to learn what days are available for an appointment.
Other health care providers are also feeling the vaccine squeeze.
“I think we realized there wasn’t enough vaccine getting to all the administration sites to cover the pent up demand,” Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer at Kern Medical, said of the vaccine distribution. “So really what it’s come down to now is how quickly can we get the vaccine to service this population.”
In contrast to the county’s strategy, Kern Medical schedules the second dose of the vaccine at the same time a patient receives the first dose. The health care provider is currently vaccinating 400 to 500 patients each day.
"So far we’re holding up OK. We do have approximately 4,000 doses right now, which we’re using to finish vaccinating our high-risk health care workers and begin vaccinating the 65-plus group,” Goldis said. “We are relying on the county to give us more when we need it.”
Expecting a wider distribution of the vaccine by the summer, Goldis urged residents to remain patient.
“Let’s see if we can iron out some operational kinks while we vaccinate those who are at highest risk,” he added.
The fairgrounds is eventually expected to handle up to 5,000 people per day. The individuals interviewed by The Californian expressed satisfaction with the experience of using the site even if some were left confused about scheduling the second dose.
“I’m trying to give them the benefit of the doubt. I know that they’re overwhelmed and it’s something new to them as well,” said Bobbie Jones, who is Hollinsworth’s neighbor and also received her vaccine at the fairgrounds on Jan. 20.
She said she’s hoping the scheduling issues will be resolved by the time her second dose comes due in a few weeks.
“I was an HR person. There’s always a problem somewhere and you have to work through it,” she said. “But come the eighth of February and I get shut down, then I’ll start having some real concerns. But I’m going to give them a chance. I know they’re working hard, and I’m just trying to be patient. I appreciate the work that’s being done. I truly do.”