Latino voter participation has historically lagged behind white votes, a trend local and national Latino leaders have worked to reverse. This year, the Latino vote could be especially vital for certain local races.
State Sen. Andy Vidak, who is white, is facing off against the Latina, Melissa Hurtado.
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, a Latino, is defending his seat against Justin Mendes, of Portuguese descent.
And a successful civil rights lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund forced the Kern County Board of Supervisors to redraw district lines to add an additional Latino-majority district.
The 4th District changed to 68 percent Latino, and the conservative Supervisor David Couch was forced to defend his seat two years before his previously appointed time.
He will be facing two Latinos, Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo and Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez.
Although the race is nonpartisan, the latest voter registration numbers show that out of 53,000 registered voters in the 4th District, 24,645 are Democrats compared to 11,962 Republicans. Another 14,000 are registered as no party preference and the rest are split among minor parties.
‘We’re talking to everybody’
Despite the demographic shift his district has experienced, Couch’s campaign has not focused specifically on Latino communities within it, the supervisor’s campaign consultant said.
“We’re talking to everybody,” Consultant Chris Collier said. “We’re going to speak in a language that makes sense, and reach out to as many voters as we can.”
Although Couch’s campaign is providing material in both English and Spanish, and campaign workers are bilingual, Couch has tried to run a campaign based on his record, not on specific demographics.
“He’s trying to cast as wide a net as possible,” Collier said.
The key factor in the 4th District race, as well as other races where Latinos make up a large percentage of the voter block, will likely be voter turnout, Martinez said.
Large turnouts tend to favor Democrats, while low turnouts tend to favor Republicans.
“That’s where negative campaigning comes in. It helps drive lower voter turnout,” he said.
Organizers say voter interest is up
The exact voter participation rates won’t be known until after Nov. 6. Until then, Kern County residents will just have to wait to see who shows up at the polls, but some in the community are confident of a higher turnout than usual.
Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said the organization’s voter engagement efforts had seen greater success than they had previously.
The group is currently engaged in the largest voter turnout campaign it has ever done, with paid canvassers roaming the streets and a busy phone bank staffed with volunteers.
They have targeted people of color, young voters, and low-propensity voters.
So far, the feedback has been good.
“I think there’s definitely a fire as far as folks wanting to get involved,” said DHF Civic Engagement Coordinator Eliana Honeycutt. “As far as voter engagement, there does seem to be an increase.”
Josth Stenner, a community organizer with the nonprofit, Faith in the Valley, has been helping with voter engagement campaigns over the last few weeks, and he sees many reasons why low propensity voters could show up at the polls.
“I’d definitely make a bet that we’re going to see higher turnout,” he said. “I think a lot of people are going to turn out because of the local sales tax measures. Those are going to impact people of low-income communities.”
Whatever the reason, he just hopes to bring more people to vote than they have in the past.
“People want to feel like their vote is going to matter,” he said. “And we can tell them these are the different ways that your vote is going to matter”
Will more interest mean higher turnout?
Still it remains to be seen whether that interest will result in a larger turnout on election day. Voter engagement before Election Day does not always translate into a large crowd at the voting booths.
It can be difficult to know exactly who will show up at the polls said California State University, Bakersfield Political Science Professor Mark Martinez, especially without polling data.
“You can always see that from independent groups,” he said. “They’ll have nice stories, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into voter turnout.”
