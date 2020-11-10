The M Street Navigation Center has kicked off its warm weather drive for its homeless residents. The center is now accepting donations of brand-new coats, hats and gloves that will help the 60 to 100 homeless individuals residing at the center.
M Street is seeking clothes in sizes medium, large, XXL, and XXXL for both men and women. The drive is running now through January. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Donations may be dropped off at the navigation center at 2900 M St. in Bakersfield. Masks must be worn. For questions, contact Community Action Partnership of Kern volunteer coordinator Mari Rios at 501-2604 or Marianela.Rios@capk.org.