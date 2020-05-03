Taking on the role of teacher on top of parent has been difficult for Darlene Soriano.
Her third grade son, Dominic, received paper instructional packets, workbooks and supplemental online work to help strengthen his math, reading and writing skills while learning from home, and Darlene's had to sort out what materials are most important.
She was under the impression that completing these materials would improve Dominic's grades and ensure he moves on to fourth grade this fall. In turn, he's nearly completed the first two learning packets and kept up with reading and writing prompts.
Then the Bakersfield City School District announced Monday on Facebook that students won't be graded on the work completed in the packets or online coursework, per Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order.
"Students grades are to be held harmless, meaning students should not receive a lower grade than the grade they had when the district closed school on March 17," the post read.
The ruling, however, posed a question from parents: why even bother doing the work?
"What's the point," Soriano said. "I do believe that something should be done. This shouldn’t just be a waste of time."
In interpreting the governor's order and the state Department of Education's "doing no harm" grading requirements, certain inequalities faced by children and families in the district were considered when deciding not to grade distance learning materials.
Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque explained some families in the district, such as those with more than one parent home or with a strong educational background, find themselves in good position to help children complete work. Others don't have the same luxuries, however.
"We weren’t going to punish a child’s grade because of the circumstances that exist at home," he said. "This is about supporting kids and giving feedback to kids in areas that they’re struggling with."
That means students won't receive a grade lower than their third semester grade. Third quarter report cards will be mailed home next week.
Several other districts have also decided to not grade packets or moved to a credit/no credit or pass/no pass grading system to minimize academic harm, Luque said.
Having teachers review and grade paper packets while risking exposure to the coronavirus was another concern.
The packets mainly target English language arts and math skills, explained Christine Chapman, BCSD director of curriculum and instruction, while also incorporating social studies, science, art and music.
Additional online resources available at go.bcsd.com/cz1 and materials provided by teachers are meant to further support students during the distance learning period.
As students have worked on these packets and other materials, however, some parents have found them ineffective. Miasophia Sanchez's fourth grader had trouble completing a few pages of the first learning packet, noting some of the material was "basically random stuff and not what they were doing in class."
Sanchez decided to stop working on them entirely and instead has her child reading.
"If a child is doing the work and a parent is making sure the work is being done, give them credit," she said. "Who wants to work for free?"
Lori Pesante, who has a third grader at Voorhies Elementary School, noticed the packets have confusing instructions, items referenced in the table of contents were difficult to find, and other errors were present that make learning difficult. And having to rely on a packet to keep her child engaged in the learning process isn't going to bring that "spark of enjoyment," she said.
Pesante also helps parents who speak Spanish or live in rural areas, and said they're having an even harder time understanding instructions and content.
Additionally, Soriano noted a lot of the material is repetitive and "draining."
Conversely, that repetition has worked for David Blaz and his fifth grade daughter, Lena, because it has shown his daughter's strengths and weaknesses. Lena is enrolled in a dual immersion program to learn English, and David has been impressed with her English writing abilities. Math, on the other hand, has been more difficult because of the different methods taught to solve problems.
David Blaz said the repetition has allowed his daughter to practice and show improvement.
As far as receiving a grade, that doesn't matter, he said, because she's learning.
"A grade is just a letter. I believe it's most important that she strives to learn something she will use in the future and not just learn to get a pass on the next test," he said. "I tell her, 'Learn for the rest of your life even if that gets you an F on your test.'"
Chapman said families concerned about their child's grade should contact their teacher and see what opportunities are available for improvement. How much a grade can increase will be determined.
