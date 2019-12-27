Persistent weather and heavy traffic created a nightmare scenario for Kern County officials on Friday.
With Highway 58 and Interstate 5 closed through most of Friday morning, travelers remained stuck in place on one of the busiest travel days of the year. A heavy snowfall that began the evening of Christmas didn’t let up until the day after. The snowmelt turned to ice the following night, creating hazardous conditions.
It didn’t help that the winter storm events happened right when families were heading back from their Christmas get-togethers. For state road officials, who had to deal with a Thanksgiving storm earlier this year, it proved to be challenging.
“We usually do see events like this three of four times a year, but they are usually not as pronounced because they don’t generally happen directly on holidays,” said Caltrans Spokesman Christian Lukens.
He said spinouts and collisions that occurred while California Highway Patrol was performing escorts over Highway 58 and I5 early in the storm brought traffic to a standstill, preventing snow-clearing operations from taking place.
In the interest of safety, CHP made the call to close both passes.
Thursday saw Bakersfield experience the most precipitation ever for that day, and Brian Ochs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the area likely experienced the most snow in decades.
“Usually, we’ll get some storms in the winter time that will put (down) at least a few inches of snow,” he said. “What was significant about this last storm is we did get quite a bit more.”
Around two feet of snow fell around Pine Mountain Club and Cuddy Valley while Tehachapi experienced about a foot of snow, Ochs said. Elevations as low as 2,000 feet experienced dustings, much lower than normal.
While Kern County experienced one of its worst storms in years on one of the busiest travel days, it’s not over yet. Ochs said a second winter storm is expected around Sunday night.
The Sunday storm is expected to be less severe than the previous days’. Tehachapi is expected to receive around three inches, while Frazier Park is expected to get six inches.
Ochs encouraged travelers to start moving before Sunday night, when most of the snowfall is expected to occur.
