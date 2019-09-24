The Road to the Fair Karaoke Finals crowned a new male and female vocalist of the year Monday night.
Herb Mallory won the male crown with his rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Lets Get It On," while Valynn Transmeier won the female title for Cam's "Diane."
The winners took home $500 and music and studio recording time.
Other winners included Bri Daniels of Wild West Entertainment for KJ of the Year and Daniel Trubey accepted Location of the Year for The Pour House.
Twelve men and twelve women competed for the titles of male and female vocalist of the year.
Judges featured a record label from Los Angeles, two nationally known local talents and a record producer.
The contest will start again next summer. All details will be online at www.KaraokeInBakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.