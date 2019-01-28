More than 250 students who advanced through competitions within their schools, districts and regions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 48th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival held Saturday at Stonecreek Junior High School.
Presentations were three-to-five minutes in length and featured students in fourth-through-sixth and seventh-through-eighth grades. The competition categories of were verse choir, humorous interpretation solo, humorous interpretation duo, serious interpretation solo and serious interpretation duo.
Trophies were awarded to first-through-third place finishers. Here were the results:
Grades fourth through sixth
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Armindev Bhatti – Harvest Elementary School
2nd — Naima Infante – Casa Loma Elementary School
3rd — Bella Stine – Discovery Elementary School
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — Amanda Barker – Downtown Elementary School
2nd — Noah Santillan – Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary School
3rd — Emma Bell – Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Serious Interpretation Duo
1st — Brooke Riggs, Katherine Gonzales – Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School
2nd — Eva Haverstock, Ella Murano – Downtown Elementary School
3rd — Kayla Almaguer, Annelyse Carmona – Bill L. Williams Elementary School
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Addison Harvick, Cooper Madison – Veterans Elementary School
2nd — Morgan George, Tatum Manning – Olive Drive Elementary School
3rd — Izzie Brandon, Brooklyn Cannon – Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary School
Verse Choir
1st — Gracie Dean, Mia Dean, Sophie Dean, Reagan Young, Jordyn Reeves, Kara Campoy – Centennial Elementary School
2nd — Hayden Wise, Jenelle Guey-Mock, Siana De Los Santos, Lily Alvarez, Janie Selvey, Katie Street – Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary
3rd — Leslie Navarro, Mariah Grijalva, Emma Killmer, Zoey Ranguindin, Sarah Holland, Ronee Calderon – Dr. Douglas K. Fletcher Elementary
Grades seventh through eighth
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Seneca Corral – Walter Stiern Middle School
2nd — Karol Codilla – Tevis Junior High School
3rd — Giselle Barajas – Paul L. Cato Middle School
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — AnnaKate Crossley – Beardsley Junior High School
2nd — Hannah Bowden – Earl Warren Junior High School
3rd — Sarah Skenfield – Earl Warren Junior High School
Serious Interpretation Duo
1st — Tayler Wennihan, Jocelyn Barrison – Paul L. Cato Middle School
2nd — Pishoy Resk, Riley Truong – Earl Warren Junior High School
3rd — Marisa Boyler, Dixie Gales – Earl Warren Junior High School
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Michael Garcia, Emma Mebane – Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
2nd — Brock Bownds, Broderick Bownds – Earl Warren Junior High School
3rd — Gillian Zuniga, Susana Zaragoza – Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy
Verse Choir
1st — Jacob Young, Cayelyn Smith, Danny Puga, Jon Wisnoff, Sophie Khuu – St. John’s Lutheran School
2nd — Ibrahim Alnahhal, Ajooni Behl, Aditya Kakarla, Mukul Anand, Ronit Joshi, Sofia Truong – Earl Warren Junior High School
3rd — Laura Neufeld, Victoria Garza, Mackenzie Akman – Richland Junior High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.