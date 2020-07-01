The Kern High School District announced the winners of its 10th annual Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern Awards virtually Wednesday night.
Better known as the PEAAK Awards, the show was implemented as a recognition program to honor the best throughout the district. In 2019, the group recognized more than 300 individuals in 36 award categories.
The event, which typically takes place in-person toward the end of the school year, was postponed due to the coronavirus. Winners were announced via an online presentation.
2020 PEAAK winners:
Greatest Community Supporter: K&S Food Store — Kuljit S. Ghuman
Most Inspirational Award: Josiah Hill — Bakersfield High School
Best Editing in Video/Film (Individual and/or Group): Alicia J Rizer — Regional Occupational Center
Outstanding Leadership: Lydon Olivares — Kern Valley High School
Scholar Female Artist: Anastasia Rimer — Bakersfield High School
Scholar Male Artist: Joshaua Jimenez — Bakersfield High School
Greatest Comeback: Foothill Trojans Marching Band — Foothill High School
Most Memorable Moment: North Star Chamber Singers — North High School
Scholar Vocalist: Bailey Cabrera — Ridgeview High School
Best Example of Sportsmanship: Dominick Leon — Golden Valley High School
Best Female Student Athlete: Hailee Julius — Independence High School
Best Male Student Athlete: Ased Adus — Ridgeview High School
Best Male Athlete (Junior or Senior): Josiah Hill — Bakersfield High School
Best Female Athlete: Alyssa Valdivia — Frontier High School
Athletic Play of the Year: Judy Pulido — Arvin High School
Best Public Event or Competition (Group): ROC SkillsUSA Chapter — Regional Occupational Center
Best Student Produced News Broadcast: 93 Rebel News — South High School
Best In Art (Individual and/or Group): Highland Art Club — Highland High School
Best in Photography: Erubiel Monterrosa Romero — Regional Occupational Center
Outstanding Small Ensemble: Centennial Chamber Singers — Centennial High School
Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance: North Bass Choir — North High School
Tradition of Excellence: BHS Girls Basketball Team — Bakersfield High School
Scholastic Team of the Year: RHS Girls Tennis — Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance: Foothill Chamber Choir — Foothill High School
Scholar Photographer: Jordan Branscum — Ridgeview High School
Best News Story: Raul Padilla Jr. — Ridgeview High School
Best Community Service Project: RHS ASB — Ridgeview High School
Best Front Page: Centennial Hawk Eye — Centennial High School
Best in Film/Video (Individual and/or Group): Erubiel Monterrosa Romero — Regional Occupational Center
Best Cheering Section: EBHS Blade Band — East Bakersfield High School
KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award: YES! Youth Empowering Success! — Bakersfield High School
Kern High Network Cup: Ridgeview High School
