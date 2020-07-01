AL1T0165

In this file photo, last year's winner of the Mayor's Trophy Payton Renz, center, receives her award from MC Greg Kerr and Mayor Karen Goh at the PEAAK Awards at Bakersfield High School.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Kern High School District announced the winners of its 10th annual Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern Awards virtually Wednesday night.

Better known as the PEAAK Awards, the show was implemented as a recognition program to honor the best throughout the district. In 2019, the group recognized more than 300 individuals in 36 award categories.

The event, which typically takes place in-person toward the end of the school year, was postponed due to the coronavirus. Winners were announced via an online presentation. 

2020 PEAAK winners:

Greatest Community Supporter: K&S Food Store — Kuljit S. Ghuman

Most Inspirational Award: Josiah Hill — Bakersfield High School

Best Editing in Video/Film (Individual and/or Group): Alicia J Rizer — Regional Occupational Center

Outstanding Leadership: Lydon Olivares — Kern Valley High School

Scholar Female Artist: Anastasia Rimer — Bakersfield High School

Scholar Male Artist: Joshaua Jimenez — Bakersfield High School

Greatest Comeback: Foothill Trojans Marching Band — Foothill High School

Most Memorable Moment: North Star Chamber Singers — North High School

Scholar Vocalist: Bailey Cabrera — Ridgeview High School

Best Example of Sportsmanship: Dominick Leon — Golden Valley High School

Best Female Student Athlete: Hailee Julius — Independence High School

Best Male Student Athlete: Ased Adus — Ridgeview High School

Best Male Athlete (Junior or Senior): Josiah Hill — Bakersfield High School

Best Female Athlete: Alyssa Valdivia — Frontier High School

Athletic Play of the Year: Judy Pulido — Arvin High School

Best Public Event or Competition (Group): ROC SkillsUSA Chapter — Regional Occupational Center

Best Student Produced News Broadcast: 93 Rebel News — South High School

Best In Art (Individual and/or Group): Highland Art Club — Highland High School

Best in Photography: Erubiel Monterrosa Romero — Regional Occupational Center

Outstanding Small Ensemble: Centennial Chamber Singers — Centennial High School

Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance: North Bass Choir — North High School

Tradition of Excellence: BHS Girls Basketball Team — Bakersfield High School

Scholastic Team of the Year: RHS Girls Tennis — Ridgeview High School

Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance: Foothill Chamber Choir — Foothill High School

Scholar Photographer: Jordan Branscum — Ridgeview High School

Best News Story: Raul Padilla Jr. — Ridgeview High School

Best Community Service Project: RHS ASB — Ridgeview High School

Best Front Page: Centennial Hawk Eye — Centennial High School

Best in Film/Video (Individual and/or Group): Erubiel Monterrosa Romero — Regional Occupational Center

Best Cheering Section: EBHS Blade Band — East Bakersfield High School

KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award: YES! Youth Empowering Success! — Bakersfield High School

Kern High Network Cup: Ridgeview High School

