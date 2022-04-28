 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winners announced for Kern Codes student competition

Slide News Update

The second annual Kern Codes student competition was held virtually Wednesday with 65 Kern County sixth- through 12th-graders showcasing their knowledge of computer programing concepts.

Trophies were awarded to first- through third-place finishers.

Middle school – individual

First — Warren Woolf, Valley Oaks Charter School (Tehachapi)

Second — Dhruv Reddy, St. John’s Lutheran School

Third — Zachary Avila, Palm Avenue Middle School

Middle school – group

First — Cookie Clickers, Palm Avenue Middle School, Dylan Durfee and Jace Hernandez

Second — Elif-inators, Fruitvale Junior High School, John Eoh and Zoren Garoutte

Third — Pi, Fruitvale Junior High School, Peyton Rivera and Ian Bell

High school – individual

First — Harjaisal Brar, Stockdale High School

Second — Jahan Rashidi, Stockdale High School

Third — Leonardo Gil Rojo, Stockdale High School

High school – group

First — while(!false){win();}, Centennial High School, Sebastian Boehme, Bradley Andersen and Campbell Cleveland

Second — Dijktras Shortest Path to Victory, Centennial High School, Jonathan Darius, Jackson Dinsdale and Nathan Patterson

Third — The Debuggers, Career Technical Education Center, Christian Lozano and Johnathan Jojola

Coronavirus Cases