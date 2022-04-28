Winners announced for Kern Codes student competition

The second annual Kern Codes student competition was held virtually Wednesday with 65 Kern County sixth- through 12th-graders showcasing their knowledge of computer programing concepts.
Trophies were awarded to first- through third-place finishers.
Middle school – individual
First — Warren Woolf, Valley Oaks Charter School (Tehachapi)
Second — Dhruv Reddy, St. John’s Lutheran School
Third — Zachary Avila, Palm Avenue Middle School
Middle school – group
First — Cookie Clickers, Palm Avenue Middle School, Dylan Durfee and Jace Hernandez
Second — Elif-inators, Fruitvale Junior High School, John Eoh and Zoren Garoutte
Third — Pi, Fruitvale Junior High School, Peyton Rivera and Ian Bell
High school – individual
First — Harjaisal Brar, Stockdale High School
Second — Jahan Rashidi, Stockdale High School
Third — Leonardo Gil Rojo, Stockdale High School
High school – group
First — while(!false){win();}, Centennial High School, Sebastian Boehme, Bradley Andersen and Campbell Cleveland
Second — Dijktras Shortest Path to Victory, Centennial High School, Jonathan Darius, Jackson Dinsdale and Nathan Patterson
Third — The Debuggers, Career Technical Education Center, Christian Lozano and Johnathan Jojola