SHAFTER — People were brought back to a different time at the Minter Field Air Museum on Saturday.
The museum was packed with hundreds of classic cars and airplanes on display for its first-ever Wings N’ Wheels event. In partnership with California Pinups & Patriots, the goal of the event is to support the museum and help keep its history alive.
The event included food and other vendors, a pin-up contest, live music and even an opportunity to take an open-cockpit ride in a biplane with Banner Airways.
Danika Jeter came to Wings N’ Wheels with several family members, including her daughter, son-in-law and her grandchildren.
“It’s pretty awesome. I love that there’s so many different vehicles, things to look at,” she said. “I think it’s great for all age groups to come out and see some of our history close up.”
Rod Guice, a longtime car enthusiast who used to own a 1964 Chevy Impala, brought his wife Rose and young grandson Brayden to Wings N’ Wheels.
“It’s nice. It’s very impressive,” he said. “I really like Minter Field. I’m hoping to show my grandson some planes.”
John Corneau brought his 1950 Aeronca Champion plane to the event on Saturday to display. Once the event got started early Saturday morning, he began taking a look at the some of the other vehicles on display.
“I’m really impressed with how many cars they brought out here,” he said. “This is great for the airport, great for the community. I love it and I want to support it.”
California Pinups & Patriots said the goal is to make Wings N’ Wheels an annual event moving forward.
