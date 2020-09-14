Minter Field Air Museum announced Monday that this year’s Wings 'N' Wheels exhibit, scheduled for Nov. 14, has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Shafter museum said the event is its biggest fundraiser of the year. With that in mind, the museum asked the “public, friends and neighbors” to help with a donation, if possible.
“If you were planning to enter your car or just coming out to the event, please consider sending that amount as a donation to the Minter Field Air Museum,” the post read, which was signed by board chairman Ronald Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.