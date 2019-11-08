Students at Wingland Elementary School raised $1,500 and presented a check to support Honor Flight Kern County during a school celebration Friday.
What began five years ago as an idea from the student body to raise funds through the course of a year to send a veteran to Washington, D.C., has grown into an annual school-wide project that has raised a total of $7,500 for Honor Flight Kern County, according to a press release.
"The students have continued to raise funds for Honor Flight Kern County each year because they appreciate our veterans and all of the sacrifices they have made to protect our country and our freedom," said Principal Richard Morosa in a press release. "I am extremely proud of everyone's hard work and dedication to this cause each year."
During Friday's ceremony, students were joined by Kern County Honor Flight officials and World War II veteran Ray Mish.
