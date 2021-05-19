Windy conditions prompts health warning

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution Wednesday night through Friday due to blowing dust.
Gusty winds may cause localized wind-blown dust during this time in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, which can lead to unhealthy concentrations of PM 10, particulate matter 10 microns and smaller.
Exposure to particulate pollution can aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections, the district warned in a news release.
People with heart or lung disease are advised to follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure, and older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions, according to the district.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call 661-392-5500.