During his years in the pool business Matt House has seen winds do real disservice to Bakersfield pool owners, like shattering a glass patio table underwater or dunking an awning that previously provided shade two houses away.
The mess he and his staff saw around town Thursday wasn't as bad as that. But it was bad enough that they expected to spend eight to 10 hours instead of the normal six hitting their daily quota of pool cleanings.
"The pools are a lot dirtier than usual," said the owner of Anytime Pool Service on Milo Avenue. "All kinds of stuff — leaves, dirt, patio furniture, anything the wind picks up."
Winds blowing across Kern County Thursday cleared a line of sight to the mountains but otherwise the immediate impacts were unhelpful, and any potential health benefits from sweeping out bad air weren't expected to last.
Strong gusts like those that arrived Wednesday night and were forecast to die down Thursday evening kicked up a lot of dust. The biggest impact on air quality was from stirring up relatively large, visible airborne material, not the fine particulates that can pose the biggest long-term health risks.
The risks were high enough Thursday to warrant words of caution from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. It advised local residents to retreat indoors, avoid burning firewood and stay in touch with their physicians.
District spokeswoman Heather Heinks explained the air is already dirty this time of year because of residential wood-burning, which was off limits Thursday.
Although there is some benefit to winds that temporarily lift local air quality once they calm down, she said the colliding weather that brought Kern County gusts measuring more than 40 mph will likely depart for other regions Friday. That's when the pollution is expected to settle back down across the southern part of the valley.
"That's generally how it works and we're thankful for the cleansing, if you will," she said. "But stagnation is not far away."
The district reported Thursday afternoon Kern County's air quality appeared to have improved somewhat Thursday and could get cleaner Friday.
Its daily summary said the valley's air was unhealthy for sensitive groups Wednesday because of a proliferation of atmospheric particulates with a diameter of less than 2.5 micros, more than 100 times finer than human hair.
Wednesday's pollution was estimated at 119 on the district's air quality index, almost 12 percent higher than Thursday's forecast of 105.
Friday's forecast was for moderate air quality with the biggest pollutant being larger particulates between 2.5 and 10 microns. It predicted a 73 on the index.
A meteorologist at the National Weather Services offices in Hanford, Carlos Molina, said a storm from the Four Corners region has brought no precipitation to California, only wind when its cold air comes into contact with warmer air from the coast.
That collision created the Santa Ana winds that fanned wildfires in Southern California Thursday. Molina said the orientation of Kern's mountain ranges largely protects the county from gusts of similar magnitude.
Wind gauges in Tehachapi recorded gusts of 43 mph Wednesday night and early Thursday, Molina said, adding the high at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield was 41 mph Thursday morning.
The NWS figures the storm will head south into Mexico then curve toward Texas. Molina said a separate storm expected to hit Northern California over the weekend will probably miss Kern.
He noted the winds have pushed up a great deal of dust from the desert and mountains, and that it will settle in the valley.
"A lot of the stagnant air pollution that will exist may not actually exit the area (despite) the strong winds to the north," he said. "Looks like the air quality won't improve too much as we go to the end of this week and early next week."
The wind woke up receptionist McKenna Molina in the middle of the night Wednesday. Her first thought was for her workmates at Atlas Pool Care on Jomani Drive.
It's hard work using a net on a pole to fish out leaves, she said. Company policy employees are not allowed to leave a pool until it's completely free of debris, even if the wind keeps blowing in more leaves.
Co-workers in the field texted her pictures Thursday morning of what they were coming across. One was a frightful mess.
"He got a disaster," she said.