Strong winds knocked out power around Bakersfield and snow shut down traffic on the Grapevine Wednesday but the consensus was things could have been worse — and that it was too soon to declare they won't be.
A wind advisory and a winter storm warning were in effect in parts of the county Wednesday as gusts of up to 55 mph hit the Arvin area and snow fell at 3,500 feet, with more expected as low as 2,000 feet.
Authorities cautioned travelers headed across mountain passes to stay informed of changing weather conditions and keep extra food, water and blankets in their vehicles.
Not as much rain came down by mid-afternoon Wednesday as had been expected, which came as a relief to almond growers after last week's wintry weather knocked down substantial portions of some local orchards.
Farmers said the ground was drier this time and so winds Tuesday night and Wednesday weren't generally enough to blow trees sideways.
“It hasn’t been a devastation because there hasn’t been enough rain,” McKittrick-area almond grower Don Davis said.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman said there had been few problems in the Bakersfield area apart from downed power lines on Ashe Road and a 53-foot tractor-trailer that swiped the side of a mountain while taking Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon to avoid storm-related closures elsewhere.
Public Information Officer Roberto Rodriguez said Highway 58 through the Tehachapi area was open Wednesday but that the Grapevine closed at about 4 a.m. because of snow near Pyramid Lake.
"Right now we're just kind of waiting to see what happens," Rodriguez said midday Wednesday. He advised travelers call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (427-7623) for traffic updates.
The wind kicked up so much dust across the region that the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District urged local residents to use caution and avoid exposure to small particulate matter blowing in the air.
The district said the health advisory was put in effect Wednesday and would remain in effect through Thursday morning.
A spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said the utility was busy Wednesday responding to storm-related power outages and damage in Kern.
Some 2,000 local PG&E customers lost power at some point during the day, spokeswoman Katie Allen said by email. Nearly 270 of them were without electricity for at least two consecutive hours, she added.
"We have experienced dozens of outages in Kern related to the storm," Allen wrote. "We have additional crews working in the area to ensure we quickly and safely respond to outages associated with damages from the winter storm. It is an all-hands-on-deck situation."
Elsewhere across the state weather conditions were more intense. The Associated Press reported an atmospheric river system from the Pacific Ocean shut off power to tens of thousands of residents in the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento areas.
Gusts near Lake Tahoe reached 125 mph, the AP reported, and there were concerns about potential debris flows in areas burned by last year's wildfires. The news service said blown-over trees had disrupted traffic in some places and a 75-mile stretch of Highway 395 closed because of snow.
Meteorologist Jim Andersen at the National Weather Service in Hanford said a "wind shadow" effect along coastal mountains had again denied Kern rain by squeezing moisture from storms coming from the west.
Though not the inch and a half forecast as recently as last week, there's still a good chance up to an inch of rain will fall in Bakersfield through Friday, he said, as an active weather system perched over Central California pushes south into the heart of Kern. He predicted relatively moderate temperatures due to expectations for cloud cover.
Before the storm leaves the area Friday, Andersen said, it's likely to dump eight to 14 inches of snow in the Kern County mountains above 4,500 feet, and as much as four inches between 2,000 and 4,500 feet. He noted the winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday.
The good news is what the storm appeared to be doing for the Sierra Nevada snowpack that provides much of the Central Valley's drinking water and irrigation supplies.
Recent models had suggested the Kern River Basin's snowmelt stood at 35 percent of normal prior to the storm. Andersen said there's a good chance the number will rise as this storm's relatively low snow level prevents new precipitation from washing out existing snow.
"In a way we've kind of dodged the bullet on this," he said, adding that the steadiness of the rain this week has largely lowered chances of landslides on mountains scarred by wildfires.
"How this is transpiring here is really a good thing," he said.