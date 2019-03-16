Kern County residents took advantage of a sunny day to commune with nature on Saturday.
Thousands of people from within Kern County and out of the area came to the Wind Wolves Preserve south of Bakersfield to participate in its annual Spring Nature Festival. The free event, which wraps up on Sunday, includes educational exhibits, guided nature hikes, reptile talks and more.
Bakersfield resident Nathan Bankston came out with his family to the event. Bankston said he has been to the preserve several times but never for this event.
“It’s really cool. I hope it encourages more people to come out here,” he said. “It’s nice to come out here and have no distractions. You can hike, you can picnic. There’s nothing out here except nature.”
The festival is the preserve’s biggest event of the year. While rain during last year’s festival reduced attendance, this weekend looks to have good weather. More than 6,000 people are expected to visit this year, according to the preserve.
The Wind Wolves Preserve is one of 17 preserves owned by nonprofit The Wildlands Conservancy. It is 93,000 acres, making it the largest privately owned preserve on the West Coast. It is open to the public every day free of charge.
Katie Gobler and her family participated in the festival for the first time on Saturday. She said she has come to the preserve once before.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great family event,” she said. “We really like the wildflowers, getting to hike and see everything. One thing we really like about living in this area is there’s so many family events around.”
Amy Bell brought her son Spencer so he could experience the festival and see some of the animals on display, such as the tortoises, snakes and hawks.
“He’s really enjoying it, especially the (hawks),” she said. “I like the hikes and I’m hoping to see some wildflowers. It's really beautiful. I think it’s just wonderful that it’s all free and you can come here any time."
Mariana Vera, who lives in Northern California but came to the event with a friend from Kern County, said she knew nothing about the preserve or the festival before coming and was happy with what she saw.
“It seems like a good way to bring the community together, a nice way to get people out here,” she said of the festival. “I could see this getting a lot bigger as more and more people become aware of it.”
