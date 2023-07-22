20210517-bc-condors

California condor "50" spreads one of his wings and makes his home at the CALM Zoo on Alfred Harrell Highway in this May 2021 file photo. The California condor is the largest flying bird in North America with a wingspan of 9½ feet.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Sooner or later, a curious young California condor will fly too close and probably be killed by one of the giant rotors that generate electricity as they slice through the air in the Tehachapi Wind Resource Area.

No such death has been reported yet, but it's expected to happen eventually — despite prevention measures like turbine shutoffs — ironically, because of the birds' hopeful rebound from the brink of extinction. Success with in-captivity breeding and release has expanded their range from Southern California to the Sierra Nevada via the Tehachapi Mountains.